UPDATE: Police identify person of interest in Aggieville shooting

UPDATE: The suspect in the firearm discharge in Aggieville has been identified and located, according to Riley County Police. The investigation into possible charges continues. Police did not release name of the suspect.

—————



MANHATTAN – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public to help identify a person of interest.

Just after 1a.m. Sunday police reported a shooting occurred in Aggieville. Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct in at a business 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan

The Riley County Police Department released a video of the incident along with a photo and want help to identify the man they say is a person of interest in their investigation. There were no injuries.

Any witnesses or persons who can identify the man is asked to call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify for you for a reward of up to $1,000.00.