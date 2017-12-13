Police: Wrong-way driver responsible for Kan. crash that injured 3

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident involving a wrong-way driver that injured three people

Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to report of a wrong-way driver at Kellogg and Zelta in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

First responded found a 2012 Ford F150 traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes in the 300 Block of East Kellogg.

Officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device to stop the pickup in the 9000 Block of West Kellogg and made contact with the 48-year-old driver.

While the pickup was traveling the wrong direction, a driver of an Acura made an evasive maneuver and collided with a Kia SUV.

DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. Drunk driver was driving on the wrong side of the highway right at me and I swerved to the right, got hit from behind, spun out and hit the side wall. I was lucky enough to leave with a couple of bruises. But keep my parents in your prayers please. pic.twitter.com/blIopLrELR — Anthony Nguyen (@Antny768) December 13, 2017

Three occupants of the Acura and the driver of the Kia received non-life threatening injuries, according to Davidson. Police did not report an arrest but Davidson did indicate alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.