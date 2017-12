MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for robbery,

Just after 11:30 a.m. Monday, police arrested Enrique Munoz, 19, of Topeka, in the 100 block of Courthouse Place in Manhattan.

He was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated robbery and theft.

Munoz’ bond was set at $100,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Police released no additional details early Tuesday.