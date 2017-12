TREGO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating a fatal weekend accident in Trego County.

Just after 3p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man died from an apparent accidental fall on CC Road between U.S. 283 and 26th Avenue, according to Sheriff Richard Hanks.

The coroner is expected to complete a report Monday or Tuesday, according to Hanks.

The sheriff’s department did not release any additional details Monday.