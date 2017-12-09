Police ask for help to locate stolen vehicle

MANHATTAN —Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Pierre St. in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Police Activity Report, just before 9:30a.m. Friday, Officers listed Ellen Meyer Jumpponen, 43, of Manhattan as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her Mazda CX9. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $15,000.00.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.