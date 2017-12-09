KU paid $395,000 to 2 women to settle Title IX lawsuit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas paid out a total of $395,000 to settle lawsuits by two former rowers who said the school didn’t respond properly to their reports of being sexually assaulted on campus.

The Kansas City Star reports that the university admits no liability in agreeing to pay former rower Daisy Tackett $245,000 and former rower Sarah McClure $150,000.

Tackett reported a Kansas football player raped her in 2014 and McClure alleged she was assaulted by the same man a year later. The women claimed the school violated Title IX because officials should have anticipated a heightened risk of sexual assaults at the apartments where football players live.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify victims of alleged sexual assault, but Tackett and McClure have said they want their names used.