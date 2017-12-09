Kansas Sheriff’s deputy makes large meth bust

PRATTT COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects in connection with a drug arrest.

Just after 8a.m. Friday, a deputy with the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine traffic stop, according to a social media report.

During the stop the deputy obtained probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle. The search resulted in the seizure 10.5 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $404,000.00

The sheriff’s department did not release additional details late Friday.