Riley County Arrests December 6

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
MANHATTAN, KAN. –
Officers filed a report for aggravated escape from custody in the 1000 block of S Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on December 5, 2017 at approximately 7:55 PM. Billy Womack, 32, of Manhattan, did not return after being out on work release. Womack was confined on a Shawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Womack is not considered a threat to the public.
