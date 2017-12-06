Riley County Arrests December 6

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated escape from custody in the 1000 block of S Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on December 5, 2017 at approximately 7:55 PM. Billy Womack, 32, of Manhattan, did not return after being out on work release. Womack was confined on a Shawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Womack is not considered a threat to the public.