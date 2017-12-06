In awkward situation, Kansas seems to have 2 governors

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Sam Brownback remains the governor of Kansas while he awaits U.S. Senate confirmation to take an ambassador post in the administration of President Donald Trump.

But he has allowed fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to make major decisions for the administration, leading to an awkward situation in running the state.

Colyer is now overseeing the drafting of budget proposals that will be submitted to lawmakers in January. Brownback has delegated two Cabinet appointments his successor.

Colyer attended a significant announcement Wednesday in Wichita involving aircraft manufacturer Spirit Aerosystems, while Brownback was lighting the Statehouse Christmas tree.

Some legislators said they don’t know which one of them to approach about important issues.