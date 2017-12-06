Couple held on $500K bond in deadly Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A couple has been charged in a deadly shooting last month in Kansas City.

Twenty-four-year-old Caitlyn Riffle, of Independence, and 29-year-old Patrick Powell, of Greenwood, were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 52-year-old Rodney Thurber, of Independence. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

Court records say witnesses told police a woman visited Thurber at an apartment to retrieve a handgun he had been holding for her. The records say a man identifying himself as the woman’s boyfriend then entered the apartment and shot Thurber.

Investigators used video from the scene and surrounding area, cell phone records and a gun trace to track down Powell. He and Riffle were arrested Monday. Bond is set at $500,000 each.