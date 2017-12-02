Kansas woman dies after SUV overturns on I-70

WABAUNSEE COUNTY — A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in Wabaunsee County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Traverse driven by Richard L. McDaneld, Osborne, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Wabaunsee Road.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right, entered the north ditch, drove up an embankment, and flipped onto its top.

A passenger Rita Eileen McDaneld, 59, Osborne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard McDaneld was transported to the hospital in Manhattan. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.