2 Kan. men held on $60K bond for $29 robbery of 2 delivery drivers

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for a pair of alleged robberies Wednesday night and early Thursday in Manhattan.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday Domino’s Pizza in the 2200 block of College Avenue reported that two known male suspects took money from the victim which belonged to the business. The total loss in that case was approximately $14, according to a media release.

Just before midnight, Jimmy Johns in the 800 block Osage Street reported two known male suspects punched and kicked the a delivery man and then took money belonging to the business. The total loss in that case was approximately $15.

Police arrested Timothy Escamilla, 21, and Shakeem Bispham,19, both of Fort Riley, on suspicion of Robbery and Aggravated Robbery.

Bonds for Escamilla and Bispham were set at $60,000.