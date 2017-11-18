Agency wants Kansas to refund $18M in federal funds

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal agency and the state of Kansas are at odds over whether Kansas took nearly $18 million in federal funds that it shouldn’t have.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General alleges Kansas improperly counted some children when seeking bonus payments to offset Medicaid costs.

The office’s November report audited bonus payments from 2009 and 2013, and recommends the state refund the money.

The state maintains that it followed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ guidelines for calculating the number of children enrolled in the program.

A spokeswoman for the state’s Medicaid program says the inspector general’s office hasn’t sought the funds’ return, but only issued a recommendation.

The report comes as KanCare, the state’s privatized Medicaid program, seeks reauthorization.