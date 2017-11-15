Kansas man sentenced to more time for attempted-rape

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A man whose cases sharply divided his small Kansas town was given more jail time by a judge who departed from a plea deal.

Jackson County District Judge Norbert Marek on Wednesday sentenced 23-year-old Jacob Ewing to a total of 7.5 years for attempted rape of a woman and child exploitation related to images he had of an underage girl.

Ewing was sentenced in September to 27 years for raping and sodomizing two other women.

Ewing’s attorney and the prosecutor had agreed the sentences could be served concurrently but Marek departed from that agreement.

The sentencing ends a saga that roiled the town of Holton for more than a year. When Ewing was first arrested, many people in the town supported him and criticized his accusers.