In the past two days, more than 20 people reported tires on their vehicle were slashed by an unknown suspect.

William Taylor, 22, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 200 block of S 4th St. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 7:15 PM in connection. Taylor was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property. Taylor was issued a total bond of $15,000.00 and is currently confined at the Riley County Jail.