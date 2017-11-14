Riley County Arrests November 11

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 8:45 AM. Officers listed Marian Henry, 53, of Manhattan as the victim when an unknown suspect slashed tires on her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of S 4th St. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 11:40 AM. Officers listed Eagle Communications as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect slashed tires on a vehicle belonging to the business. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $710.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Delaina Allen, 35, of Manhattan was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on November 13, 2017 at approximately 11:40 AM. Allen was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Allen was issued no bond causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 12:40 PM. Officers listed Alexandria Cecil, 20, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect slashed tires on her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 1700 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on November 13, 2017 at approximately 12:40 PM. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2002 White Acura RL driven by Samantha Elsmore, 25, of Junction City had struck a 2012 Green Subaru Forrester driven by Keith Griffin, 55, of Manhattan while trying to merge westbound on the on-ramp to Fort Riley Blvd. Griffin was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. Elsmore was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

Officers filed two reports for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center on November 13, 2017 at approximately 3:15 PM. Officers listed Victoria Secret as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect took women’s clothing items from the business on two separate occasions. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,854.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 3200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 4:30 PM. Officers listed Michael Steere, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect pointed a gun at the victim in a road rage incident. Jacob Michaelis, 28, of Wakefield, Kansas, was arrested in the 5200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. at approximately 5:40 PM in connection. Michaelis’ bond was set at $5,000.00. Michaelis was not confined at the time of this report.

William Taylor, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 200 block of S 4th St. in Manhattan on November 13, 2017 at approximately 7:13 PM. Taylor was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, theft, and criminal damage of property. Taylor was issued a total bond of $15,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.