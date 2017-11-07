UPDATE: Police release description of suspect in shooting that prompted hospital lockdown

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking for information after a man was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery Monday night in the 2200 block of College Avenue in Manhattan,

The suspect is described as a black male 5-foot-9, medium to heavy build, wearing a black ski mask and a sweatshirt.

Just after 4:30p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of College Avenue in

Manhattan. Emergency medical crews transported one man for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As police searched for the suspect, Via Christi officials placed the nearby hospital on lockdown. Staff and visitors were only allowed in and out of the visitor entrance.

The lockdown was lifted at 6:30p.m., according to the hospital.

