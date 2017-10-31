Kansas woman jailed for allegedly attacking 2 women with a gun

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas woman is jailed on a bond of $10,000 on several charges in a domestic violence case from Saturday.

Donna Myers, 54, Hutchinson, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, battery-domestic violence, possession of hydrocodone, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

According to police Myers apparently got into an altercation with two women at her home. She went to a shed and grabbed a handgun and some bullets, telling the two women, “we’re going to have some fun now.” She is accused of battering the two women with the gun and also putting them in fear of their safety and hers.

In court on Monday, she managed to get the original $18,000 bond lowered, even though she has prior convictions for possession of drugs for a case in 2012.

She is due back in court on Nov. 7 to see if the state has filed formal charges.