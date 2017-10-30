Riley County Arrests October 30

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Jeremy Harper, 39, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on October 27, 2017 at approximately 6:20 PM. Harper was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation and failure to appear. Harper’s total bond was set at $5,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan on October 28, 2017 at approximately 2:50 AM. Officers listed Carlos Cruz-Gomez, 22, of Fort Riley, Kansas, as the victim when he reported an uknown suspect damaged his 2012 Subaru Impreza. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,000.00. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Terrence Talley, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on October 28, 2017 at approximately 11:25 AM. Talley was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear and a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school property and one count of distribute methamphetamine. Talley’s total bond was set at $25,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan on October 28, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Officers listed First United Methodist Church as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged a window to the church. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 5200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on October 28, 2017 at approximately 4:45 PM. Officers listed Joshua Davies, 30, of Riley, Kansas, was the victim when he reported a known male suspect took miscellanous power tools from his storage locker. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,550.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on October 29. 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM. Officers listed Jayson Bouchard, 32, of Manhattan, and RPH Properties as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke the windows to two vehicles. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Austin Swafford, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1000 block of N Juliette Ave. in Manhattan on October 29, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM. Swafford was arrested on charges of interference with law enforcement officers, cruelty to animals and criminal damage to property. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $101.00. Swafford’s total bond was set at $5,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Houston St. in Manhattan on October 29, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM. Officers listed Allison King, 47, of Manhattan, as the victim when it was reported a known female suspect took her iPhone. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. on October 29, 2017 at approximately 11:55 AM. Officers listed Legends Sports Bar and S&S Development when two unknown suspects broke a window to gain entry into Legends. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1000.00.