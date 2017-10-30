RCPD drug take-back day a success

On Saturday, October 28, 2017 the Riley County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration hosted a drug take-back event at two locations in Manhattan, Kansas.

The take-back event was a huge success at both locations. In just four hours, approximately 167 pounds of medications were collected.

At the Riley County Police Department, officers collected 5 boxes of medications weighing approximately 99 lbs. The Towne Center Mall location collected 4 total boxes of medications weighing approximately 68 lbs.

We appreciate the public’s participation in the event. Proper disposal of medications at take-back events help to prevent pill abuse and theft by providing a place to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.