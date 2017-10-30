Little Apple Need 2 Read Panera fundraiser

Kansas State University students will host fundraiser for the Little Apple Need 2 Readprogram, a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Panera Bread.

Print or show the event flyer to the cashier and part your purchase will be donated to Little Apple Need 2 Read.

The purpose of Little Apple Need 2 Read is to promote literacy in the Manhattan community for children ages birth to 5 years old and help develop a love of education and literacy among children in the Manhattan community and aid in their future educational endeavors.