Kansas man dies after truck overturns

TREGO COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:45a.m. Monday in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC passenger truck driven by James M. Opat, 75, WaKeeney, was eastbound on M Road one mile west of U.S. 283.

The driver lost control of the vehicle as it traveled over some washboards in the road. The truck entered the south ditch and overturned.

Opat was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Schmidt Funeral Home. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.