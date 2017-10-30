Kansas man arrested with stolen goods at pawn shop

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony charges.

On Saturday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a vehicle and theft of property in rural Jackson County, according to a media release. Within an hour of the report, deputies arrested Todd Gordon Severt, Jr., 30, Topeka at a Shawnee County pawn shop.

Severt is being held on a $25,000 Bond for burglary and felony theft charges. The stolen property that was allegedly found in the possession of Severt was returned to the owner.