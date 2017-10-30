K-State Travels to Lubbock for Morning Big 12 Battle

Kansas State looks for its second Big 12 road win in as many weeks on Saturday as the Wildcats head to Lubbock, Texas, to battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Saturday’s game at Jones AT&T Stadium, which kicks at 11 a.m., will be shown nationally on FS1 with Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by- play) and Evan Moore (analyst) on the call. The game can also be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on SiriusXM channels 132 and 199 in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available at kstatesports.com, while Twitter updates (@ kstate_gameday, @KStateFB) will all be a part of the coverage.

A LOOK AT THE SERIES