K-State Dance Marathon looking for former Children’s Miracle Network patients

If you’ve been treated by a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, let K-State Dance Marathon know.

K-State Dance Marathon, a registered student organization benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in northeast Kansas, would love to feature former patients on the group’s social media. We want your help to get the word out about the Children’s Miracle Network’s amazing care and would like you to attend the dance marathon.

Email Amanda Rippel, hospital and family relations chair, at arippel7@k-state.edu.