Police: 23-year-old Kansas man critically wounded at party

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help with information.

Just after 1.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1900 block of west MacArthur in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival there were a large gathering of individuals at a party. A 23-year-old victim was located with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Davidson. Police did not release suspect information early Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or Wichita Police.