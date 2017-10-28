Police: Kansas teen shot in the head

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting.

Just after 2a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 Block of south Ida in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Multiple shell casings were located in the area of Lewis and Laura.

Two 19-year-old men drove another 19-year-old man to an area hospital. They told police they were going to a party in the 300 Block of south Ida with a third 19-year-old man, and upon parking their vehicle an unknown suspect fired multiple times at their vehicle.

One man was struck in the head and taken by the other two others to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released. The suspect is described as an unknown black man wearing dark clothing, according to Davidson.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or WPD Detectives at 316.268.4407.