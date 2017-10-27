Suspect faces 20-years in prison for Kansas bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas City man was indicted this week on federal charges of robbing a bank in Overland Park, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Ryan Michael Cothern, 41, Kansas City, is charged with an Oct. 3, 2107, robbery at US Bank at 9900 West 87th Street in Overland Park.

It is alleged Cothern handed a clerk his cell phone on which he had written a memo saying, “Put the 50s and the 100s in the bag.

Do not put the dye pack in the bag. You follow these instructions and no one gets hurt and we can all go home.” Cothern was arrested shortly after the robbery when an Overland Park police officer stopped him in the 8300 block of Melrose Street.

If convicted, Cothern faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Overland Park Police Department and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania is prosecuting.