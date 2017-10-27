SPOOKtacular this weekend at Sunset Zoo

Have your costume ready in advance of Halloween and trick-or-treat among the animals this weekend at Sunset Zoo during the annual Spooktacular celebration. Visit five candy trails sponsored by local businesses and non-profit organizations. Also enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the zoo including a costume contest, live animal encounters and pumpkin palooza inside Nature Exploration Center.

Admission is $5 per trick-or-treating child. Two adults get in free with each paid child admission.