Riley County Arrests October 27

Officers filed a report for theft in the 20000 block of Mayday Rd. on October 26, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Officers listed Dean Rothlisberger, 68, of Green, Kansas, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took two rifles from a home. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Kahahl Bobian, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. in Manhattan on October 26, 2017 at approximately 5:25 PM. Bobian was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for one count of distribution of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school property, two counts of distribution of marijuana and one arresting charge of distribution of marijuana. Bobian’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Bobian was not confined at the time of this report.

Gabriel Burch, 25, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on October 26, 2017 at approximately 8:15 PM. Burch was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim and one count of criminal threat. Burch’s total bond was set at $50,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in Manhattan on October 26, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM. Officers listed a 20 year old male as the victim and a 40 year old female known to him as the suspect when it was reported the suspect grabbed the steering wheel while the victim was driving. Due to the nature of the crime reported (domestic) no additional information will be released.

Zachary Tilton, 29, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2100 block of Northview in Manhattan on October 26, 2017 at approximately 9:55 PM. Tilton was arrested on charges of possession of opiates and operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Tilton’s total bond was set at $5,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in in Manhattan on October 26, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM. Officers listed a 38 year old female as the victim when she reported a 32 year old male known to her pointed a gun at her. Due to the nature of the crime reported (domestic) no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception and theft of property or services in the 1300 block of W. Laramie St. on October 26, 2017 at approximately 11:45 AM. Officers listed Burger King as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect scammed a known female suspect into taking money from the business and sending it over pre-paid cards. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,681.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.