Kansas Sheriff works 7 deer accidents past 3 days

By Rocky Robinson

SALINE COUNTY —Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan is advising drivers be extra careful when traveling the county in the early morning or evening after the Sheriff’s Office worked seven deer related accidents in just three days.

Tuesday morning between 6:40 and 7:15 a.m., deputies worked three deer crashes. Those accidents occurred near the intersection of Magnolia and Simpson, Kansas Highway 4 and Old 81, and Crawford and Holmes.

Wednesday at 10:55 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to Interstate-70, near the Halstead exit, for another deer versus vehicle crash.

Deputies worked three more deer related accidents Thursday, two of which were shortly before 8 a.m. near Donmyer and Mariposa, and Water Well and Link. Sheriff Soldan said that deer also become more active at dusk. The final accident occurred at around 7:15 p.m. at Kansas Highway 4 and Cunningham.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s website, “Because deer-breeding season runs from October and into December, law enforcement officers routinely investigate a large number of vehicle-deer crashes this time of year. The Kansas Highway Patrol advises all motorists to be aware of this potential danger and to use extra caution. The following defensive driving techniques could ensure your safety this fall and winter:

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s website, “Because deer-breeding season runs from October and into December, law enforcement officers routinely investigate a large number of vehicle-deer crashes this time of year. The Kansas Highway Patrol advises all motorists to be aware of this potential danger and to use extra caution. The following defensive driving techniques could ensure your safety this fall and winter: