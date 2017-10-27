Discover the magic of chemistry Oct. 28 at the Manhattan mall

Join the K-State section of the American Chemical Society and K-State chemistry department in recognizing National Chemistry Week, Oct. 22-28, with special free and fun activities from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Manhattan Town Center. Events will take place in the mall’s east court between Ulta Beauty and HuHot.

Alpha Chi Sigma, the professional chemistry fraternity, will present a Chemistry Magic Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Hands-on activities for kids will include gluep-making, paper chromatography and chemical tattoos. In addition, there will be giveaways of chemistry-related items and free helium balloons to the general public.

Learn more about National Chemistry Week by reading this fact sheet.