Riley County Arrests October 26

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary and criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of Griffith Ter. in Manhattan on October 25, 2017 at approximately 1:55 p.m. Officers listed Brian Stukey, 45, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect broke in to his vehicle, causing damage, and took assorted knives, a handgun, sunglasses and other miscellanous items. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $694.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

