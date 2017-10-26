Little Apple Post

Participants ages 45-75 needed for survey on physical activity behaviors

Public health graduate students are conducting an exploratory survey on physical activity behaviors in baby boomers. The purpose of the survey is to better understand the needs and attitudes of this generation about physical activity.

The responses will be useful in designing a physical activity intervention to promote healthy active living for baby boomers. The study is completely anonymous and the information you provide will be used only for this project.

The survey is available online and should take approximately five minutes to complete.