Brownback a step closer to becoming U.S. Ambassador

WASHINGTON — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is another step closer to becoming the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Brownback used social media Thursday to thank the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee for their support.

On October 4, Brownback was in Washington at the Dirksen Senate Office Building for the committee hearing on his nomination.

I appreciate the work and support of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and thank them for voting on my nomination favorably. #Kansas #ksleg — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) October 26, 2017

Religious Freedom is the first freedom. The choice of what you do with your own soul. I am honored to serve such an important cause. -SDB — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) July 27, 2017

President Donald Trump nominated the two-term Republican governor for the ambassadorship in late July. Brownback said he’ll step down as governor as soon as the Senate confirms him.

Watch a replay of Brownback’s confirmation hearing presided by Senator Marco Rubio from Washington here.