Riley County Arrests October 25

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Tina Leonard, 55, of Manhattan was arrested in the 100 block of North 4th St. in Manhattan on October 24, 2017 at approximately 9:20 AM. Leonard was arrested on two Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation. Leonard’s bond was set at $6,000.00 causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for domestic battery and criminal damage to property in Manhattan on October 24, 2017. Officers listed a 22 year old male and a 21 year old female as both the suspect and the victim in the domestic battery charge. An iPhone was damaged during an altercation in connection, causing criminal damage to property. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on October 24, 2017 at approximately 5:55 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Gold 2004 Buick Century driven by Vincent Young, 67, of Ogden, may have suffered a medical condition and struck a Green 1998 Honda Civic driven by Misty Mann, 21, of St. George. Young was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

