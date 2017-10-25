Police arrest missing Kan. offender who may have followed child home

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating report of a registered Kansas sex offender who may have followed a child home from school.

Just before 5p.m., on October 4, a man followed a 10-year-old juvenile home from the bus stop at Fillmore Avenue and B Street to his house a couple of blocks away in Arkansas City, according to police.

The man asked the juvenile if he could come inside of his house. The juvenile said no and locked the door to keep the man outside. The juvenile then took a photograph of the man through the front window.

On Monday officers learned of a man who had family in that area and also matched the description of the suspect. The person who followed the juvenile on 10-04-2017 has since been identified as 34-year-old Dustin Shane Stalder, a Department of Corrections absconder and was last registered as a sex offender in Sedgwick County.

Stalder had an active warrant for his arrest through the Topeka Department of Corrections for a parole violation and officers took him into custody on Tuesday and he is being held in the Sumner County Jail.

He has previous convictions for burglary and forgery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.