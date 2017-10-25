Participants needed for health communication study

K-State students are conducting a survey as part of a graduate class in health communication. The purpose of the survey is to understand perceptions of the flu vaccine in healthy working adults in Kansas.

The information you provide will be useful in designing a health communication campaign to promote healthier work and living conditions. The study is completely anonymous and the information you provide will be used only for this project.

The survey is available online. You will be asked to read more about the study and provide consent before starting the survey. This survey has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Kansas State University. It will take about 10 minutes.