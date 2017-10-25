One injured in two vehicle accident at Short Stop

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan on October 24th at approximately 5:55 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a two vehicle crash involving Vincent Young, 67, of Ogden, and Misty Mann, 21, of St. George.

According to Riley County Police Young, who may have suffered a medical condition, accelerated his Buick Century into Mann’s Honda Civic, resulting in both vehicles rolling into the gas pump.

Further damage was avoided as officials say Short Stop employees were able to shut down the pumps to prevent a leak.

Young was transported by EMS for treatment of their injuries. Its not known what the extent of those injuries are.