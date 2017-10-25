Kansas foster parent sentenced for child rape

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a former Kansas foster parent has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting some of the children in his care.

Forty-eight-year-old Sean Murphy, of Edgerton, was sentenced Wednesday for two counts of child rape and one count of child sexual exploitation. A Johnson County prosecutor’s office spokeswoman says Murphy was working overseas as a contractor when he was arrested in April and entered a no contest plea in June.

Court documents say he recorded two of the victims engaging in sex acts to create child pornography.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families didn’t immediately respond to an email message from The Associated Press. But the agency said earlier that Murphy had passed the required home inspection and a criminal background check.