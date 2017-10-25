Ghost tours return to Fort Riley

The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR, offers
its 21st annual Ghost Tour Oct. 29 between 4 and 7:40 p.m. Tours depart
from the west side of Cavalry Parade Field every 20 minutes, with the last
tour departing at 7:20 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Costumed storytellers will guide visitors around historic main post while
narrating iconic classics like The Lady in Chains and The Custer House Teddy
Bear Ghost, as well as stories from the most recent 2014 Ghost Book. This
is a walking tour, covering just over a mile in about 45 to 60 minutes.
Guests may purchase a Fast Pass for $5 to move to the front of the line.
Books that tell the stories of ghosts at Fort Riley will also be available
for purchase. All proceeds support HASFR.
For more information about the tours, visit
http://www.
hasfrghostess@gmail.com.
Visitors without a Department of Defense ID card are reminded to enter Fort
Riley through the Henry Gate and get a pass at the visitor center which
closes at 5 p.m. For details about access procedures, call (785) 239-2982
or visit http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort
Riley” button.