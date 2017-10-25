Ghost tours return to Fort Riley

The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR, offers

its 21st annual Ghost Tour Oct. 29 between 4 and 7:40 p.m. Tours depart

from the west side of Cavalry Parade Field every 20 minutes, with the last

tour departing at 7:20 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Costumed storytellers will guide visitors around historic main post while

narrating iconic classics like The Lady in Chains and The Custer House Teddy

Bear Ghost, as well as stories from the most recent 2014 Ghost Book. This

is a walking tour, covering just over a mile in about 45 to 60 minutes.

Guests may purchase a Fast Pass for $5 to move to the front of the line.

Books that tell the stories of ghosts at Fort Riley will also be available

for purchase. All proceeds support HASFR.

For more information about the tours, visit

http://www. fortrileyhistoricalsociety. org/ghost-tours.html or email

hasfrghostess@gmail.com.

Visitors without a Department of Defense ID card are reminded to enter Fort

Riley through the Henry Gate and get a pass at the visitor center which

closes at 5 p.m. For details about access procedures, call (785) 239-2982

or visit http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort

Riley” button.