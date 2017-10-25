City Now Accepting Proposals for 2018 CDBG Projects

The City of Manhattan is seeking input from the public for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2018 Annual Action Plan. A public input meeting will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 09, 2017, in the Commission Room at City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave. The City will also collect ideas online through Dec. 4.

As an entitlement community under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) CDBG program, the City must provide an annual plan, which outlines the proposed uses of funds allocated for the next program year beginning July 1, 2018. The meeting will gather public input on the projects the City should include in the 2018 Annual Action Plan and the projects to prioritize for funding. The City has also opened a “Suggestion Box” online to achieve public input.

“This is an opportunity for the Manhattan community to inform City administration about the issues, public facilities and infrastructure that should be addressed with CDBG funds,” said Christina L’Ecuyer, grant administrator for the City of Manhattan.

Project proposals can include construction of facilities and improvements or renovation of neighborhood facilities and infrastructure, such as for non-residential historic buildings, ADA improvements, senior centers, homeless facilities, youth centers, parks and recreational facilities, flood drainage improvements, street improvements, sidewalks, child care centers or any other public facility that serves low-income demographics.

During the last seven years, the City has received approximately $4.1 million in grant funds to use for renovation and improvement projects and public services.

Examples of completed projects include improvements to the exterior and roof at the Douglass Community Center, Riley County Senior Service Center Kitchen renovation, Long’s Park rehabilitation and ADA improvements, and ADA ramps and sidewalks at City Park and other areas of the city.

For more information including the online suggestion form, visit CityofMHK.com/CDBG. or contact L’Ecuyer at (785) 587-2430 or LEcuyer@cityofmhk.com