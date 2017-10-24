Riley County Arrests October 24

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Harahey Rd. in Manhattan on October 23, 2017 at approximately 12:10 PM. Officers listed Mary Blanton, 63, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took a gold watch and necklace from her residence. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $770.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated false impersonation in the 100 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on October 23, 2017 at approximately 6:00 PM. Officers listed Jeremy Shields Sr., 23, of Kansas City, Kansas, as the victim when he reported a male suspect known to him gave his name during a traffic stop, causing a warrant to be issued in his name.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1900 block of Judson St. in Manhattan on October 23, 2017 at approximately 6:50 PM. Officers listed Joshua Mackay, 40, of Manhattan, Ai Mackay, 36, of Manhattan and four juveniles as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect entered the victims occupied home and stole a bicycle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $200.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Lucas Paar, 23, of Alta Vista, Kansas, was arrested in the 1300 block of Marlatt Avenue on October 23, 2017 at approximately 7:00 PM. Paar was arrested on a Riley County District court warrant for probation violation. Paar’s bond was set at $20,000.00. causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 3000 block of Grand Mere Pkwy on October 23, 2017 at approximately 9:45 PM. Officers listed Kale Janssen, 24, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an uknown suspect took his Benelli Super Black Eagle, money and assorted hunting equipment. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,269.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.