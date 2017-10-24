Eat at Chipotle tonight to support graduate students

The Graduate Student Council will host a fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 24 at Chipotle, 606 N. Manhattan Ave. Eat your dinner at Chipotle and 50 percent of sales will be donated to the Graduate Student Council.

Please show the event PDF flyer, printed or on a mobile device, for the proceeds to be donated.

The Graduate Student Council is the student organization representing graduate students from all academic disciplines at Kansas State University.

The Graduate Student Council appreciates the support for graduate education.