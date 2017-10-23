Wrongful murder conviction no surprise to Kan. black community

ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The poor black community of Kansas City, Kansas, is outraged but not surprised by alleged wrongdoing that led to the conviction of a man who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn’t commit.

Lamonte McIntyre was freed on Oct. 13 after a local district attorney said there had been “manifest injustice” in the case.

The white detective who investigated McIntyre for murder in 1994 had sexually harassed McIntyre’s mother earlier and she says she spurned his advances. Witnesses who told the prosecutor that McIntyre was not the killer say they were threatened or ignored. The judge at McIntyre’s trial had been romantically involved with the prosecutor.

None of those officials has been punished.