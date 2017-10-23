Riley County Arrests October 23

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for making false information and theft by deception in the 600 block of 3rd St. in Manhattan on October 20, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed the State of Kansas and Hy-Vee Grocery as the victims when it was reported two known male suspects cashed ficticious checks. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,161.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard on October 21, 2017 at approximately 3:50 AM. Officers listed Rianna Rudolph, 21, of Junction City, as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect discharged a firearm, causing the victim to fear. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for stalking and criminal damage to property in the 3600 block of Saddle Horn Trail in Ogden, Kansas on October 21, 2017 at approximately 9:50 AM. Officers listed Darrell Estelle, 29, of Ogden and Stephanie Bennett, 31, of Lawton, Oklahoma, as the victims when it was reported a known female suspect damaged the victim’s garage door and Dodge Ram truck and harrassed the victims. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00.

Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Claflin on October 21, 2017 at approximately 1:20 PM. Officers listed Kyle Apley, 21, of Manhattan and Taylor Apley, 21, of Manhattan as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect cut bicycles locks, causing damage, and took the victim’s Dark Red Giant Sedona men’s bicycle and Grey and Yellow Trek 4300 Aluminum Mountain bicycle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,050.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Cody Buchleitner-Williams, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1100 block of Moro St. on October 22, 2017 at approximately 1:20 AM. Buchleitner-Williams was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and two charges of interference with law enforcement officers. Buchleitner-Williams’ bond was set at $5,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for identity theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 400 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, Kansas on October 22, 2017 at approximatley 11:50 AM. Officers listed Edward Burch, 55, of Ogden, Kansas, as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used his financial card information to make purchases. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Tayvon Agnew Nash, 18, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1300 block of Marlatt Avenue in Manhattan on October 22, 2017 at approximately 8:30 PM. Agnew Nash was arrested on three charges of vehicle burglary. Agnew Nash’s bond was set at $7,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.