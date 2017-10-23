Police: Kansas man wounded after teens attempt to rob father, son

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and searching for the suspects.

Just before 9:30p.m., a man and his 16yr-old-son were walking in the area of SE 37th and Adams in Topeka, according to Topeka Police Lt. Steve Roth.

A dark colored Saturn passenger car pulled up and got their attention. A heavy set black male teen passenger got out of the car armed with a revolver handgun and demanded everything from the victim.

The victim swatted at the gun then he and his son ran from the scene.

The suspect fired three shots; one of the rounds struck the victim, causing a non-life threatening injury. The suspect fled the scene and is at large.

The car was driven by a black female teen, and a third occupant was a white male teen in the back seat. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Dept. or Crime Stoppers.