K-State Heads to Lawrence for Sunflower Showdown

Kansas State looks to rebound from a heartbreaking 42-35 loss to No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday as the Wildcats head east to Lawrence for the 109th edition of the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown. Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, which kicks at 2 p.m., will be shown nationally on FS1 with Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst) and Holly Sonders (sideline) on the call. The game can also be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on SiriusXM channels 108 and 200 in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available at kstatesports.com, while Twitter updates (@ kstate_gameday, @KStateFB) will all be a part of the coverage.

