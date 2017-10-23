K-State Heads to Lawrence for Sunflower Showdown

Kansas State looks to rebound from a heartbreaking 42-35 loss to No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday as the Wildcats head east to Lawrence for the 109th edition of the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown. Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, which kicks at 2 p.m., will be shown nationally on FS1 with Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst) and Holly Sonders (sideline) on the call. The game can also be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on SiriusXM channels 108 and 200 in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available at kstatesports.com, while Twitter updates (@ kstate_gameday, @KStateFB) will all be a part of the coverage.
A LOOK AT THE SERIES
- Kansas leads the all-time series, 64-45-5, but Kansas State has won each of the last eight meetings and 21 of the last 26 dating back to 1991.
- The Wildcats’ average margin of victory over the last eight years is 30.25, while they have hit the 45-point mark in five of those contests.
- Head coach Bill Snyder is 21-4 all-time against the Jayhawks – including a 9-3 mark in Lawrence – as his 21 victories over the Jayhawks are tied for the most by an active head coach over any one opponent (Snyder vs. Iowa State).
- The series is one of six in the nation that has currently been played continuously for at least 100 years and the longest among Big 12 opponents.