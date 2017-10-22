Kansas man with 26 convictions sentenced to more time in prison

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man serving time on numerous convictions was ordered to serve an additional 21 months on top of the seven years he’s already serving.

Matthew Gulick, 31, was convicted of criminal possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana for a case from Nov. 22, 2016. He reportedly had a Glock 9 mm handgun at the time of his arrest.

His attorney asked for a departure even though he has a criminal history score of “A” — which is given to those with an extensive history of criminal activity. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections website, he has 26 felony convictions for which he’s serving time. That includes numerous burglaries, thefts, distribution of drugs, and even aggravated intimidation of a witness.

District Judge Trish Rose denied the motion and, under Kansas law, the 1-year, 11-month sentence handed down Friday will run consecutively to the seven years he’s serving now.