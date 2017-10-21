Kansas woman dies in 3-vehicle crash

BARTON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in an accident Friday evening in Barton County.

In a media release, the Barton County Sheriff’s Department reported just after 6:15 P.M. Friday, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US 281 Highway and South East 50 Road, just south of the City of Great Bend. Upon arrival Sheriff’s officers discovered a three vehicle accident.

Investigation at the scene, supported by witness statements indicates a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Julie Kanady, age 57 of Hutchinson was eastbound on Southeast 50 Road. Witnesses stated the Kanady vehicle did not stop at the stop sign on the west side of the highway. Upon entering the intersection Kanady’s vehicle collided with two other vehicles, one northbound and one southbound.

The southbound 2014 Buick Verano was operated by Jonathan Martínez-Orozco age 15 of Great Bend. The northbound 2001 Ford Ranger pickup operated by Conrad Montoya III, age 18, also of Great Bend was also struck by the Kanady vehicle.

Julie Kanady was pronounced dead at the scene by Barton County Coroner Dr. E.L. Jones. Martinez Orozco was transported to Great Bend regional Hospital and later released. Conrad Montoya III was transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

US 281 Highway was closed for approximately two hours in order to conduct the traffic investigation and remove debris. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Great Bend Fire Department and EMS units and one unit from a Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident is still under investigation at this time. Alcohol is not considered a contributing factor.